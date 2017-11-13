13 Days of Sweets | Day 8

The Chocolate Dessert Café
On the Eighth Day of Sweets, Salt Lake magazine gave to me: moist, fluffy cake covered luscious, creamy frosting.
Don’t be fooled, though, because The Chocolate is more than just chocolate. The four signature flavors include the Husband, classic vanilla cake with chocolate frosting, Cherub, milk chocolate cake with milk chocolate fudge frosting, Kitty Katrina, Madagascan vanilla cake, and Brooklyn Blackout, a combo of dark chocolate cake and frosting. Get your taste buds ready to sample these cakes because today only you can BUY ONE CAKE SLICE, GET ONE FREE at The Chocolate when you mention Salt Lake magazine! Again, that offer is good TODAY ONLY, so head to either the Orem or West Jordan location for some amazing cake.
The Chocolate also features cake specials every weekend, such as Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl, seasonal favorite Maple Pumpkin, or the recent fan creation winner Apple Crisp Cake. You can’t run out of The Chocolate cake flavors to taste, and if you have had them all already, well, you must be doing something right in your life. Follow The Chocolate’s Facebook and Instagram to find out about these limited flavors when they are available.
But wait, it doesn’t stop there! The dessert café also offers a variety of other desserts for your enjoyment. The most popular among these is the cazookie, a giant cookie served fresh out of the oven topped with vanilla ice cream. They have introduced limited flavors, with peanut butter chocolate beating out snickerdoodle last month on an Instagram poll. I’m still crossing my fingers for the snickerdoodle, and maybe if we all ask nice enough we can make it happen!
Other daily selections include an assortment of cupcakes, and a variety of pastries. For the holiday season, you can get some ginger molasses cookies and Christmas tree sugar cookies, which add a nice touch to any party.
The Chocolate Dessert Café, Closed Sundays
9120 S. Redwood Rd., West Jordan, 801-566-5330
212 State St., Orem, 801-224-7334, thechocolatedc.com
—
by Derek Deitsch