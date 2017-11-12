13 Days of Sweets | Day 7

Dolcetti Gelato
On the Seventh Day of Sweets, Salt Lake magazine gave to me: super-rich gelato with some delectable desserts on the side.
There are a few good places to pick up gelato in Salt Lake City, but in my opinion, the best definitely has to be Dolcetti Gelato. This is not only because of the outstanding quality, it creates unique flavor combinations with the freshest ingredients available. Whether you’ve tried it or not, now is the time to go to Dolcetti because you can get 10% OFF ANY GELATO PURCHASE for this week!
As the temperature continues to drop, you may not be thinking of gelato as your ideal dessert. You should think again once you hear some of the flavors being concocted right now. These include sweet potato with torched marshmallows, mint stracciatella, and orange cranberry sorbetto. The one I can’t wait to get a taste of is the gouda with vodka soaked cranberries. My tastebuds can hardly stand the wait!
Many only know Dolcetti for its gelato, which isn’t difficult to believe considering how good it is. Step past the gelato cabinet, though, and you’ll find some expertly-crafted pastries, perfect French macarons, and a great selection of coffees and teas. The upcoming winter months make a perfect opportunity for an affogato, whether you prefer the traditional espresso or hot chocolate as a substitute. I also highly recommend the chocolate flourless cake (meaning it’s gluten-free by the way), which has an unbeatable chocolate taste thanks to the addition of Solstice Chocolate.
Dolcetti Gelato, Open 7 Days a Week
902 E. 900 S., SLC, 801-485-3254, dolcettigelato.com
—
by Derek Deitsch