13 Days of Sweets | Day 6

June Pie
On the Sixth Day of Sweets, Salt Lake magazine gave to me: the absolute best pies I have ever eaten.
I have to admit, I’ve never really been a big fan of pie. June Pie may have singlehandedly changed my opinion on that, though. I can honestly say I have never tasted a pie I liked more. Of the multiple I’ve sampled, I have loved them all. Needless to say, I highly recommend these Heber delights for your Thanksgiving pies, and we are hooking you up with 10% OFF YOUR THANKSGIVING PIE ORDER THIS WEEKEND! Use code SLMAG10 to get the discount when ordering online today or tomorrow.
In case you can’t make the trek to Heber, June Pie is making it easy for you. Thanksgiving pies are available to pick up on Wednesday, November 22, at the main location as well as The Murray Sports Mall and The Pleasant Grove Community Center. Full details can be found on June Pie’s Thanksgiving page. You can get all the classics, like pumpkin, chocolate cream, and pecan, or enjoy some local favorites such as sour cream lemon and sugar cream. Personally, I’ve got my eye on the berry strudel pie. Watch out for a Christmas order available next month to pick up on December 23.
The pies aren’t reserved for holidays, though! They are perfect year round, with featured flavors depending on what fruits are currently season as well some innovative flavors, like snack crack pie. As an added bonus, each pie is uniquely decorated so they look as amazing as they taste. If you just want a snack, the hand pies are addictive. I got four vanilla hand pies to share with some friends, but ate them all in the car ride down the canyon. Sorry, not sorry. These miniature treats also make perfect gifts and additions to your holiday parties!
June Pie, Closed Sunday & Monday
133 N. Main St., Heber City, 435-503-6950, junepie.com
—
by Derek Deitsch