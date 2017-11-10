13 Days of Sweets | Day 5

Shirokuma Snow Cream
On the Fifth Day of Sweets, Salt Lake magazine gave to me: light and fluffy snow cream served atop a gooey bubble waffle.
You’re probably wondering what exactly snow cream is. Technically, it is a frozen block of cream shaved into a wondrous frozen dessert, but you’ll have to visit Shirokuma Snow Cream to truly understand what exactly that means. Originating from Korea, snow cream is a difficult concept for Americans to grasp until we actually taste it. Try it now, because for the next week you can get 30% OFF YOUR PURCHASE AT SHIROKUMA when you mention Salt Lake magazine! This offer is good now through Friday, November 17.
The flavors and toppings reflect the Asian origin, including taro snow cream and lychee. There is always a featured monthly flavor, which is currently banana. If you’re wanting a bit of connection to November, then consider the signature combo of Banana “Snow” Cream Pie. They’re not ignoring Thanksgiving.
The shop also serves up bubble waffles, a trendy dessert from Hong Kong. It is another experience you have to taste to really understand. Already tasty on its own, it is brought to the next level when you add mochi or chocolate chips to the bubbles. Through the end of the year, you can even get pumpkin bubble waffles to satisfy your seasonal taste buds.
Shirokuma has been in business for a year now, and they’re having a birthday party to celebrate! The shop will be hosting an anniversary celebration on Saturday, December 2, with special promotions every day that week. Stay tuned to their Facebook page for more details as it approaches.
Shirokuma Snow Cream, Open 7 Days a Week
2843 S. 5600 W., Suite 120, West Valley City, 801-251-0134, shirokumaslc.com
—
by Derek Deitsch