13 Days of Sweets | Day 4

Pierre Country Bakery
On the Fourth Day of Sweets, Salt Lake magazine gave to me: a tower of delicious pastry garnished with scrumptious berries and expertly spun sugar.
Don’t be fooled if you’ve never heard of it, Pierre Country Bakery is a well-established French patisserie in Millcreek. Though it’s not on the everyday menu, you can special order a croquembouche for your holiday gatherings, or anytime you want a dessert sculpture really. A croquembouche is basically a cone-shaped tower of profiteroles (otherwise known as cream puffs for those who don’t watch the Great British Baking Show) decorated with a variety of different toppings, traditionally with strings of caramel or sugar. While its French origins were typically for weddings and baptisms, it is especially popular in the United States around the holidays, likely since it resembles a tree.
The display cases are lined with all sorts of cakes, fruit tarts, and other sweets daily. The pastry team at Pierre can do it all, including some tricky European recipes. It is one of the few places in Salt Lake that I have been able to find a true princess cake…unless you count IKEA, which you shouldn’t. Insider tip: try the carrot cake. Even for those of you who claim it’s just not your thing, this is a slice of cake I think anyone can enjoy! Classic pie selections are available for the holidays, and they’ll even throw in a dozen dinner rolls for free when you order two!
Pierre Country Bakery, Closed Sundays
3239 E. 3300 S., SLC, 801-486-0900, pierrecountrybakery.com
—
by Derek Deitsch