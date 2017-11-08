13 Days of Sweets | Day 3

RubySnap
On the Third Day of Sweets, Salt Lake magazine gave to me: a dozen (or two) soft, decadent, addictive, unique cookies.
If you live anywhere near Salt Lake City and still haven’t been to RubySnap, then there must be a problem. Seriously, these are some of the best cookies I’ve ever had, and we should consider ourselves lucky for RubySnap to call our humble city home. I can’t go into the shop without tasting several cookies, and usually leave with a large box full of them. If you have the same issue then you’re in luck because you can get 10% OFF YOUR IN-STORE OR ONLINE PURCHASE during the month of November! Just use code MARY10 to receive the discount now through the end of the month. You’re welcome.
Even though the granary district shop has become a popular destination, you can enjoy the cookies in a variety of other locations as well. An assortment of dough is available in the freezer section of every Harmons Grocery store in Utah. Starting this season, you can also get fresh-baked cookies in the Vivint Lounge at all Utah Jazz home games, and RubySnap at Eccles Theater was named the Best Popcorn Alternative in our 2017 Best of the Beehive issue.
The flavors at RubySnap are remarkable, and that includes limited monthly specials as well. November and December feature some really tasty specials as well, outlined below. Regardless of which flavor you choose, these cookies are perfect for the holidays. As featured in our 2017 Great Gift Ideas, you can order in large quantities for corporate, neighbor, or any other gifts you can think of.
November cookiesIsabella | Pumpkin Mascarpone with Raisins aged in FrangelicoPeggy | Browned Butter PecanDecember cookiesNoelle | Sweet Potato Maple with Milk Chocolate and Pecans topped with a Maple CreamDottie | Chocolate Sour Cream with Peppermint Buttercream (one of my personal favorites)Scarlett | Red Velvet with Cream Cheese Frosting
RubySnap, Closed Sunday
770 S. 300 W., SLC, 801-834-6111, rubysnap.com
—
by Derek Deitsch