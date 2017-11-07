13 Days of Sweets | Day 2

The Baking Hive
On the Second Day of Sweets, Salt Lake magazine gave to me: a luscious, airy pavlova topped with fresh fruit.
The pavlovas from The Baking Hive are a dream, from the perfect crispy meringue layer to the fresh cream and fruit on top. While you’ll want to order that ahead of time, stop by the Millcreek cottage to satisfy your sweet tooth with a variety of cakes, tarts, bars and cookies. This week is the perfect time to sample as you can get a FREE COOKIE WITH ANY PURCHASE when you mention Salt Lake magazine, not unlike the one our editor, Mary Malouf, is sampling in her editor’s letter from the latest issue. The offer is good the rest of this week.
Owner Elisa Barber has been featured with her partner, Brenda Nibley, on the Food Network show Crazy Cookie Builds. Keep an eye out for holiday specials set to air next month!
The already delicious menu currently features some delicious seasonal additions, like the pumpkin rum cake. The pumpkin pavlova features a cinnamon whipped cream and candied pecans. A variety of pies include double caramel pecan, razzleberry, toffee apple, and lemon cream with crushed meringue. Which one will I be getting? The banoffee pie, a traditional British pie with thick caramel filling, banana, and fresh whipped cream! If you want to get one of these delectable desserts for Thanksgiving, be sure to call ahead to ensure availability.
If you’re looking for a great holiday gift, The Baking Hive will be starting its next round of baking classes for adults, teens, or kids in January. Gift cards are available now at the bakery!
The Baking Hive, Closed Sunday & Tuesday
3362 S. 2300 East, SLC, 801-419-0187, thebakinghive.com
by Derek Deitsch