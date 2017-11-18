13 Days of Sweets | Day 13

The Mighty Baker
On the Thirteenth Day of Sweets, Salt Lake magazine gave to me: a giant tiered cake resembling my favorite city!
We had to go out with a bang for our final day of sweets. The Mighty Baker is known for its extravagant cakes, from race cars to life-size grills. Naturally, we enlisted the shop to make a cake featuring the SLC skyline to grace the cover of our current issue. As amazing as those appear, The Might Baker also bakes up some pretty tasty desserts. Try it for yourself because TODAY ONLY YOU CAN GET A FREE COOKIE WITH YOUR IN-STORE PURCHASE!
You’ll find a variety of different desserts available. While the cake slices are usually the most popular, you can find cookies, cheesecakes, and they recently started serving up Dolcetti Gelato! If you’re a fan of pumpkin, you’ll definitely want to stop in to sample the pumpkin cheesecake. This is another dessert shop worthy or the trip down to Provo to sample.
The Mighty Baker, Closed Sunday & Monday
50 E. 500 North, Provo, 801-368-6572. mightybaker.com
by Derek Deitsch