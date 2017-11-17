13 Days of Sweets | Day 12

The Big O Doughnuts
On the Twelfth Day of Sweets, Salt Lake magazine gave to me: some supremely tasty doughnuts without any animal products at all.
The Big O Doughnuts is a gem of downtown Salt Lake City. With a combination of classic and innovative flavors, any doughnut-lover is sure to be thrilled with the selection they have available. What you might not expect, though, is that these doughnuts are made with all plant-based ingredients. In other words, they are vegan! But you would never know from tasting them. If you don’t believe me, just try them yourself. Now’s the time because TODAY ONLY GET 20% OFF YOUR PURCHASE at Big O! You’re in luck because they open from 6:00 to midnight tonight, or whenever they sell out.
If you want to experience doughnuts in the original downtown location, you may want to take advantage of this opportunity today because they are moving! The Big O is planned to open up its new location attached to Vertical Diner in the up-and-coming Central Ninth area (248 W. 900 S. to be exact) the week after Thanksgiving. Expect big things to come in this new location, including expanding hours as well as new products and flavors.
The Big O can be credited for helping to advance the burgeoning vegan food scene in Salt Lake. I can rattle of a number of restaurants that have opened up recently, as well as Monkey Wrench, a vegan ice cream shop in Gallivan Center. (Expect more from them in future desserts coverage.) You may expect to suffer flavor and substance when it comes to vegan products, but when you take a bite of the PB&J or cookies & cream doughnuts, you’ll realize that doesn’t have to be true. Hard to believe, I know. Like I said, try it and you’ll see for yourself!
The Big O Doughnuts, Closed Monday & Tuesday
171 E. Broadway (for now), SLC, 385-770-7024, thebigodoughnuts.com
—
by Derek Deitsch