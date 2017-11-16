13 Days of Sweets | Day 11

The Protein Foundry
On the Eleventh Day of Sweets, Salt Lake magazine gave to me: some fresh bowls filled with some healthy fruits and other goodies.
People are not shy to tell me that The Protein Foundry is not a dessert place. I can’t say they’re totally wrong, but I’m also going to continue saying that I’m right. After all, the shakes come in flavors like snickerdoodle and raspberry cheesecake. Stop by to decide for yourself, because for the rest of the week you can GET 15% OFF SHAKES when you mention Salt Lake magazine!
The perfectly-Instagrammable bowls feature colorful fruits that make them look just as indulgent as anything else we’ve featured, and açaí is certainly as trendy . If you want your chocolate fix, try the Velvet Samba bowl. Every product is all-natural, with no added sugar to be found anywhere on the menu.
The Protein Foundry, Closed Sunday
6909 S. 1300 E., Cottonwood Heights, 801-676-9573, theproteinfoundry.com
—
by Derek Deitsch