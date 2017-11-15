13 Days of Sweets | Day 10

Rockwell Ice Cream
On the Tenth Day of Sweets, Salt Lake magazine gave to me: insanely creamy, creatively-flavored, all natural scoops of ice cream from down south.
You may have seen a lot of news recently about the tech industry growth in Provo, but it’s the desserts that are getting me really excited about Salt Lake’s neighbor to the south. Rockwell Ice Cream is the perfect example of the quality treats that are popping up in Utah County. Really good craft small-batch ice cream can be hard to find in these parts, but the drive is worth it for the scoops at this shop right in the heart of Provo. Even with the chilly weather, consider heading down this week because when you mention Salt Lake magazine you will get a FREE WAFFLE CONE OR TOPPING WITH YOUR ICE CREAM PURCHASE! The offer is good this week only, so I would get there ASAP.
Some ice cream shops will start to drag during the winter months, but not Rockwell. Get to the shop early because you’ll often find lines all year round. They are also embracing the season with some limited gourmet flavors. If you’re into pie a la mode, try the apple pie ice cream, made with local Granny Smith apples and homemade brown sugar pie topping. The more adventurous ice cream enthusiasts may be interested to sample the sweet potato pie ice cream, a sweet potato base with homemade toasted marshmallows and a pecan praline swirl.
You can’t go wrong with the classics, though. Rockwell favorites include honey comb, muddy buddy, and my personal pick, snickerdoodle. The shop also offers a variety of their own baked goods, such as carmelita bars, cinnamon rolls, cookies, and more.
Rockwell Ice Cream, Closed Sunday
43 N. University Ave., Provo, 801-318-5950, rockwellicecream.com
by Derek Deitsch