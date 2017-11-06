13 Days of Sweets | Day 1

Fillings & Emulsions
On the First Day of Sweets, Salt Lake magazine gave to me: a delicious cruffin coated in cinnamon sugar and stuffed with dulce de leche.
The cruffins at Fillings & Emulsions are true confectionary masterpieces. The churro cruffin was an instant favorite when I visited the bakery, but the recently introduced peanut butter & chocolate cruffin is bound to be just as indulgent. I can try to describe the sensational flavor experience to you, but instead I’m just going to tell you to go to the bakery and experience it yourself! Mention Salt Lake magazine when you visit this week to BUY ONE, GET ONE 50% OFF all cruffins! Just be sure to get there before they sell out.
Chef Adalberto Diaz was recently featured on Food Network’s Best Baker in America, where he was able to show off his stellar dessert skills.
The bakery can also help you fulfill your holiday needs. Featured specials include pumpkin ginger and bourbon pecan tarts, as well as dulce de leche & cinnamon (sound familiar?) and chocolate caramel pretzel coffee cakes. You may also want to pick up some of the famous macarons, which include caramel apple and peppermint chocolate flavors for the season. Call in to place your Thanksgiving order no later than November 20!
Fillings & Emulsions, Open Tuesday through Saturday
1475 Main St., SLC, 385-229-4228, fillingsandemulsions.com
—
by Derek Deitsch