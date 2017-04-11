Red Butte’s Full Concert Line-Up Announced

Time to break out your picnic blanket and do your happy dance! Red Butte Garden’s Summer Concert Series announcements are here again!
You’ll have until April 21 to renew your garden membership for access to the members-only ticket presale, which will begin at the evening of April 24. What tickets are left—and it will be slim pickings after Red Butte’s members get through with the presale—will be available to the general public on May 1 at 9 a.m.
Everything else you know and love about Red Butte will remain the same—bring your own food, beverage and blanket for first come/first served seating, unless you’re in the sponsor section—then you get seats. Expect people to queue early in the day for the best spots, so if you feel passionate about getting the good seats, plan to be online all day—or send a scout to do it for you. Check out this Salt Lake magazine article from last year for more information.
More information, including information on obtaining a Ticketfly account (an essential step before sales begin), can be found on Red Butte Garden’s website.