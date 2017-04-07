Concert Preview: Neil Diamond at The Viv

There are, according to the title character in the cult movie classic What About Bob, two kinds of people in the world: “Those who like Neil Diamond and those who don’t.”
Those who do should happily find themselves at The Viv on Sunday night for the Neil Diamond’s stop in Salt Lake as part of his 50th Anniversary Tour.
Diamond first came to fame as a songwriter—most notably penning a series of hits for The Monkees, including “I’m a Believer”—before hitting it big on his own with hits like “Sweet Caroline,” “Love on the Rocks,” and “Cracklin’ Rosie.” They call him Jewish Elvis, but really, he’s a pop culture mainstay.
From Pulp Fiction to the 7th inning stretch—Neil Diamond’s music is everywhere. There are Neil Diamond Tribute bands, his song “America” was featured in the 2002 Winter Olympics (Seriously, Neil, play that one Sunday night. We need it now more than ever), and perhaps most notably, Will Ferrell did a killer Diamond impression for a GAP commercial in the early 2000s—singing “Forever in Blue Jeans,” natch.
Look, I’m going to be really honest with you, this is a preview piece in which I am supposed to tell you why you should go see a show. I don’t know how to convince someone who doesn’t already have tickets to go see Neil Diamond, because I can’t imagine not already having tickets to see Neil Diamond. What is wrong with you? Go see Neil Diamond!
Go.
Neil Diamond—Vivint Smart Home Arena, Sunday April 9. Tickets available here.