10 Things To Do Outdoors in Salt Lake

Those gorgeous mountains are more than a backdrop–they are part of Salt Lake. Our neighborhoods continue into the Wasatch and the communities and resorts that call it home. We invite you to explore–be our guest.
1. Hike – The Living Room
One of the coolest city hikes is to The Living Room (trailhead at 383 Colorow Dr.), which gets its name from the many hand-fashioned boulder couches and chairs for enjoying the city view.
2. Green Bikes
A great way to tour SLC’s downtown is on a snazzy bike with a basket for your shopping treasures. When you’re done, just return to one of the convenient Bike Share stations. Endless half-hour trips for $5 a day or $15a week.
3. Tubing at Gorgoza Park
Skiing and riding aren’t the only ways to have fun in the snow. Experience the thrills of Gorgoza Park, featuring a lift-served, lighted tubing hill. There are also plenty of adventures for little tubers such as a miniature snowmobile track and the Fort Frosty play area. And when you’re ready to come in from the cold, warm up in the cozy yurt. Let the convenience of the 390-foot conveyor lift and upper lane rope tow take you to the top of the hill then scream on down to the bottom.
4. Ice Skating
Gallivan Center‘s ice rink (thegallivancenter.com) awaits at the center of Downtown. And, yes, skating is as fun as you remember. At the south end of downtown.
The Utah Olympic Oval home to the “Fastest Ice on Earth,” this huge facility may appear imposing from the outside, but inside feels like a small town ice rink. Skaters of all levels can glide around the Oval’s two international-size ice sheets or watch the athletes train on the 400-meter skating oval.
5. The Utah Olympic Park
Likely Utah’s most complete Olympic legacy attraction, this park is home to the bobsled, luge and skeleton track; the K90 and K120 Nordic jumps; the Alf Engen Ski Museum; 2002 Eccles Olympic Museum, extensive photographs and a film. Take a chairlift ride to the top of the K120 Ski Jump or get an adrenaline fix with a bobsled ride down the park’s track.
6. Alta Ski Resort
Pure, unspoiled skiing and Alta are synonymous. World- renowned for classic powder, challenging terrain, and spectacular views, Alta is a throwback resort with modern trimmings (read: high-speed lifts). Spend an afternoon on groomed cross-country trails for $10.
7. Millcreek Canyon
Hiking, mountain biking and skiing options abound up Millcreek Canyon (slco.org/recreation). For a scenic nine-mile out-and- back workout, drive your Nordic or skate skis to the gate at the end of the Millcreek Canyon road and head up the groomed track. For one of the most spectacular views of the valley, drive up Millcreek Canyon to Rattlesnake Gulch. You’ll climb to the Pipeline Trail, then head back west till you reach the point to the mountain. Take in the vista or a sunset.
8. Spiral Jetty
On the northern arm of the Great Salt Lake lies Robert Smithson’s Spiral Jetty, a 45-minute drive south of Golden Spike National Monument, about 32 miles west of Brigham City, a 1,500-foot basalt rock sculpture unwinding into the lake at Rozel Point. West of the Jetty, visit Nancy Holt’s Sun Tunnels (about 200 miles northwest of Salt Lake City, near the ghost town of Lucin), an installation of concrete culverts that track the winter and summer solstice.
9. Antelope Island State Park
The best way to experience the Great Salt Lake is at Antelope Island State Park. To reach the island, drive north on I-15 to exit 332 in Layton. Follow the signs west to the causeway. Besides the amazing views and a historic cattle ranch, you’ll find bison, raptors, coyotes and antelope. The quickest way is a 15-minute drive to the marina at Great Salt Lake State Park, 16 miles west of Salt Lake City on Interstate 80, exit 104.
10. Yellow Fork Canyon Country Park
Single track trails of all levels cover Yellow Fork Canyon County Park (slco.org/recreation), making it an ideal mountain biking or cross country destination. Multi-use trails are enjoyed in season on foot or horseback, as well, and wind in and out of scrub oak and aspen filled with wild turkeys and deer.
Find more things to do in our Newcomer’s Guide.