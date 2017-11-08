10 HOLIDAY HOSTESS GIFTS THAT GIRLY GIRLS WILL LOVE

written by: Sadie Upwall
We’ve just had a vision of your future – it involves mistletoe, ugly sweaters, intoxicated relatives and a potentially excessive amount of pie. Sound familiar? When it comes to the holidays, we all pretty much know what to expect from our annual hooplas. The party-goer golden rule is to always provide a small token of appreciation to the person who brings us together. Here are a few of our favorite holiday hostess gifts from Got Beauty…certain to ensure unbridled enthusiasm and complete favoritism from the one with the mostest!
Travel Mugs
Because there’s not much better than a sip of your favorite hot beverage while your ride is warming up in the morning.
The perfect pop of light and color to brighten up minimalist and eclectic households alike.
With gorgeous reusable containers and scents ranging from fruity to earthy, you simply cannot go wrong with these candles.
Complement the best ritual of the day with a mug that speaks to the heart and mind of your hostess.
Girls love owning a lot of little things, so naturally they’re going to love having cute bags to put them in.
Cute and quirky party games are a favorite of every perfect hostess.
For those who prefer to stay glam at 30,000 feet and beyond.
For the introvert hostess who has random spurts of extraversion (we know you’re out there).
We know it’s not the 4th of July, but that’s no reason not to brighten up a cold, dark night.
Animal lovers and Alice in Wonderland fans alike will swoon over this library addition.